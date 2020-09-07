Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal impatiently one hundredth goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has won almost everything in his career. Despite everything, he still has trophies to win with Portugal and some records to break. In fact, he could soon pass a symbolic bar with his country by scoring his 100th goal in the next game.

Something he has not yet been able to do as he was absent during his country’s last meeting. Suffering from an infection in his right foot, the five-time Ballon d’Or was forfeited for the showdown.

Therefore, Ronaldo fans have yet to be patient a few hours before they can hope to see the player pass the bar in question.

Maybe it could be done against Sweden. Because yes, although his foot infection has been bothering him for some time, the news is still pretty good.

According to the Portuguese press, Ronaldo could be fit to play for the next meeting. And, therefore, score the long-awaited goal.

THE HUNDRED EXPECTED RONALDO GOAL

The Juve player could then show, once again, that he is one of the greatest. But also, it would allow him to tick a box in the records he still has to break.

But Ronaldo would have to score more if he really wants to be the “king”. Since the all-time record is held by former Iranian player Ali Daei. The latter having ended his career with 109 goals on the clock.

Knowing the spirit of the five-time Ballon D’Or, and all his talent, we suspect he will continue to play football until he walks past it. The only thing missing would be to win the World Cup with his country to finish in style.

If we want to go even further in terms of records, Ronaldo must become the Serie A top scorer next year. If he succeeds then he will be the top scorer in 3 different major leagues.



