Cristiano Ronaldo offered himself to Real Madrid on a six-month contract

According to reports from Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to Real Madrid on a six-month contract.

The five-time Golden Ball winner appears to have played his last match for Manchester United after an interview with Piers Morgan in which he said he had “no respect” for United boss Eric ten Haga.

Meanwhile, the Blancos are concerned about the condition of their main striker and current Golden Ball winner Karim Benzema, who was ruled out of the World Cup yesterday due to a hip injury.

And although this injury may rule out the Frenchman for only three weeks, it seems that Ronaldo sees this as an opportunity to return to his old club — a creative solution to find a way out of Old Trafford and return to the Champions League. , in a club with a real chance of winning the competition.

“Benzema’s injury makes it possible for the striker to arrive at the Bernabeu in January,” Diario Sport reports.

“Wednesday Cristiano offered Real Madrid a return for just six months while Los Blancos are looking for a striker due to Benzema’s alarming physical condition.

“Cristiano would like to return to Madrid. …Madrid never showed signs of life, but Benzema’s injury opens up a new scenario.

“Florentino Perez is looking for a striker, and he has a good relationship with Cristiano, despite his stormy departure to Juventus.

“The president has never needed backup options, and he also believes that after Benzema’s recovery, the Portuguese will have a secondary role, which will be very difficult because of his character.”

Regardless of whether Benzema’s current injury is that serious, the offer is intriguing because of the length of the contract offered by the 37-year-old.

This would certainly give Merengue an interesting option, at least on the bench, which at this stage Ronaldo could implement with more than pleasure.

This will give him a chance to play in the Champions League, score a few goals, improve his record and maybe even get another winner’s medal.

On the part of Madrid, this is a temporary solution with very little risk and potentially high profit.

Thus, this sensational statement is not as far-fetched as it seems at first glance, and may be a big surprise of the winter window.