Cristiano Ronaldo, New Playable Character of Free Fire

The Garena team has partnered with star soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo for Garena Free Fire, one of the most played mobile games of today. The Portuguese star will be a part of the Free Fire universe with the new update.

Free Fire, the survival game developed by 111dots Studio and published by Garena on mobile platforms, manages to reach more and more audiences every day. The production, which has maintained its popularity since its first release, seems to be the most talked-about mobile game of the coming days.

The developer company, which released a promotional video today, announced a new update to be added to the game soon. The leading role of the upcoming update named ‘Operation Chrono’ is the famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo comes to Free Fire as Chrono:

After the announcement, Free Fire players flocked to Twitter, expressing how excited they are to play with a character that will represent Juventus’ striker Cristiano Ronaldo. The deal between Cristiano Ronaldo and Free Fire, one of the most played mobile games of today, is seen as the biggest partnership in the industry.

Speaking about the deal, the Portuguese player said, “It’s a great feeling that the whole universe is changing with him instead of just being a modeled character in Free Fire. The Garena team has worked on thousands of new features and brand new elements for ‘Operation Chrono.” Free Fire players everywhere are as excited as I am, “he said.

Garena producer Harold Teo said of the deal, “This is a really important partnership for Free Fire. Cristiano Ronaldo is a role model for everyone and it is really exciting to be able to collaborate with him and offer it to hundreds of millions of people. This partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo is our community for Free Fire.” “It offers new ways to enjoy.”

If you want to download Garena Free Fire to your smartphones and join the fight with Cristiano Ronaldo as soon as possible, you can download the game via the links below.



