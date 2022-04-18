Cristiano Ronaldo lost his son!

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered from the pain of a child. Portuguese star and her lover Georgina Rodriguez made a joint statement and said, “Unfortunately, we lost our son. We are very sad.

Ronaldo’s statement on Instagram, “Unfortunately, we lost our son. We are very sad. The greatest pain a mother and a father can go through. The birth of our daughter gives us a little strength to live right now. Baby, we will always love you.”

The photo, in which Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he was expecting twins, had the highest number of likes in Instagram history. Ronaldo’s post received 30 million likes.