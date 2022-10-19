Cristiano Ronaldo is out, and Christian Eriksen is still missing from the Manchester United – Tottenham Hotspur match.

Christian Eriksen did not return to the starting line-up of Manchester United in today’s Premier League match with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Eriksen missed the last match due to illness and did not have time to recover in time to meet with his former team.

However, he makes the bench for the match.

Fred continues to replace the Dane.

Cristiano Ronaldo also moved to the bench, and Marcus Rashford preferred to take the position of a central striker.

Casemiro retains his place in the defensive midfield, despite the availability of Scott McTominay after suspension.

There are no changes in defense: Diogo Dalot, Rafael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw make up the four defenders, and David de Gea is in goal.

Bruno Fernandes, Anthony and Jaydon Sancho are the three strikers supporting Rashford in attack.

United have a strong bench this evening: Tom Heaton, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malasia, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spurs team is led by Harry Kane, who is supported by Son Heung-min and Ivan Perisic.

The match starts at Old Trafford at 20:15.