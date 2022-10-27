Cristiano Ronaldo Is Involved in Financial Disputes With Juventus

It is reported that the name of Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in the financial investigation against Juventus.

On Wednesday, Gazzetta dello Sport mentioned the dubious financial transactions of the Turin club.

Further, the report (via Sport Witness) stated that Juventus was accused of falsifying documents in order to falsify them.

“According to the Turin magistrates’ pool, Juventus falsified financial statements for 2018, 2019 and 2020, indicating an artificial capital gain of 115 million euros in order to hide the erosion of equity and continue the illegal trading of shares on the stock exchange. ”

Juventus is also accused of signing a secret document with Ronaldo, “which theoretically should not have existed.”

The agreement was to pay the Portuguese 17 million pounds, even if he leaves the club.

Ronaldo moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 as a result of a chaotic last-minute move.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League, he was adamant about a summer move from Old Trafford.

However, in the end he stayed because of a lack of genuine interest.

The five-time Golden Ball winner has not had the best seasons at Manchester United.

Ronaldo has scored only twice in 12 games, which highlights his poor form.

Eric Ten Haga’s decision to leave him on the bench for most games upset him.

The manager will have to decide whether to allow him to leave in January or wait until the summer.