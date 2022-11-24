Cristiano Ronaldo Is Getting Closer to Moving to Saudi Arabia

It is reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is close to moving to Al-Nasr.

According to Marca, the 37-year-old is expected to join the Saudi club.

Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan would have caused a storm of indignation among the club’s management.

He continues to talk about the poor infrastructure of the club and that it is far from meeting the required level.

Ronaldo said that the Glazers did not care about United and that he had never met them.

His comments about Eric Ten Hag and former players were not well received by fans.

United decided to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

In January, the 37-year-old became a free agent and can go anywhere.

It is reported that last summer he refused to move to Saudi Arabia because of his desire to stay at United.

Marca states: “The Portuguese refused this because of his idea to continue fighting for important titles and increase his data and figures in the Champions League, which Manchester United also could not offer him.”

Now they claim that the Portuguese striker is approaching a move to Al-Nasr on the same terms as in the summer.

Although the team may not meet Ronaldo’s competitive requirements, it can be the perfect place for him to feel special again.