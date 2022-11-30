Cristiano Ronaldo Is Close to Joining Al-Nasr

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of signing a contract with the Saudi team Al-Nassr just a week after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent.

The fallout from his high-profile interview with Piers Morgan has made him the only free agent involved in the World Cup as he searches for a new club.

According to The Peoples Person, Ronaldo was offered a mega-money deal to give up his ambitions in the Champions League.

And now, according to the Spanish edition of Marca, the agreement between the Portuguese star and Al-Nasr is close.

Ronaldo will earn a whopping 200 million euros over the two and a half years of the contract, including salary and advertising contracts.

The money on offer surpasses anything a European club or an MLS club can offer and could become one of the most valuable contracts in the history of football.

Al-Nasr believes that Ronaldo will help raise the profile of football in Saudi Arabia, and the legendary scorer still attracts millions of new fans.

Rudy Garcia is a former candidate for a temporary position at Manchester United – the current coach of the team, which also has David Ospina and Alvaro Fernandez in its ranks.

Ronaldo’s first task in Saudi Arabia will be to fire his team ahead of Al-Shabab, which now leads the standings.

With fierce rivals Al-Hilal, the defending champions, Al-Nasr will be hoping to reclaim the title they last won in 2019.

Ronaldo is currently part of the Portuguese national team at the World Cup.

He has already caused controversy in Qatar by claiming that he scored a goal against Uruguay, despite the fact that technology proves otherwise, prompting some to christen the incident “the hair of God.”