Cristiano Ronaldo investigated for coronavirus violation

A couple of weeks ago, the Portuguese Football Federation announced that Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 that the Portuguese team gave its players prior to the match against Sweden in the UEFA Nations League. After learning of his result, CR7 left the concentration with his team and hired a private ambulance plane to travel to his home in Italy, where he was placed in isolation.

The entry of Cristiano to Italy knowing that he was positive for COVID-19 was severely criticized by the Italian minister of sport Vincenzo Spadafora who affirmed that the Portuguese did not respect health protocols and therefore an investigation has been opened against him.

In an interview with Rai Sport, Spadafora was asked whether CR7 broke the rules about the coronavirus and revealed that it did, and there is even an active federal investigation to prove it: “Yes, I think so, there were no specific authorizations from the health authority. Cristiano did not respect the protocol and there is an investigation by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office to prove it.

At the moment, the sanction to which Cristiano Ronaldo would be credited is unknown if he is found guilty of violating the protocols for COVID-19.



