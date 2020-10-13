Cristiano Ronaldo infected with coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s corona virus test was positive. In the statement made by the Portuguese Football Federation, it was announced that the star player did not show any symptoms.

According to the news in the AA, the Portuguese Football Federation announced that Cristiano Ronaldo’s corona virus test was positive. The Federation, Cristiano Ronaldo’s corona virus test was positive. announced that he was dismissed from the Swedish match squad, but did not show any symptoms. After the announcement, the website of the Portuguese Football Federation crashed.

OTHER PLAYERS TEST NEGATIVE

It was stated that the 35-year-old football player, who played in Italy’s Juventus team, left the national team camp and could not work in the fight to be played with Sweden. In addition, after the positive case, it was reported that other players in the national team were tested and all results were negative. Portugal, which competes in the 3rd Group of the UEFA Nations A League, will host Sweden tomorrow. Cristiano Ronaldo made this post on his Instagram account 18 hours ago.



