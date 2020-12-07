Cristiano Ronaldo increasingly closer to Manchester United

Exactly 12 years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo won his first Ballon d’Or and although many associate his figure with the colors of Real Madrid, let us remember that this first recognition as the best in the world was won by playing for Manchester United, where he became one of the great figures in its history.

The romance has always remained, mutual praise between club and player for more than a decade always paved the way for a possible comeback that today is closer than ever.

Let’s go in parts: Juventus of Turin needs to make the salary gap that Cristiano would leave and that amounts to almost $ 40 million annually, in other words: Juve is urged to get rid of the cost that Cristiano means, beyond his brilliance football.

And the first team to raise their hands seeking to repatriate their idol is the Red Devils and according to reports from the English press they are already in contact with their agent, Jorge Mendes.

With Cristiano Ronaldo linked with a return to Manchester United, which legend would you like to bring back to your club? pic.twitter.com/cI6BRhB2w2 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 11, 2020

There is talk that Chevrolet, Manchester United’s main sponsor, could make the dream of Manchester United fans come true, pay part of their salary to be the image of their brand and also put the first piece to revive the greatest rivalry of the decade with Leo Messi, who sounds strongly to play for Manchester City next season.



