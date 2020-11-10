Cristiano Ronaldo: his injury worries his fans a lot!

Following his last injury, the state of Cristiano Ronaldo worries the fans! Indeed, the player was injured during the Juventus – Lazio Roma match yesterday!

Indeed, crowned Italian champions for the second consecutive season a few months ago, the team are not doing at their best. And for good reason … Without Cristiano Ronaldo, the Italian team have a hard time keeping up!

Without surprise ! Cristiano has seen himself named top scorer many times! He is therefore a very, very important player for the Juv!

NEW INJURY FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO

Scorer this Sunday against Lazio Rome (1-1, Matchday 7 of Serie A), Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to play the entirety of this match! Shock!

Cristiano Ronaldo was injured following contact with player Luis Alberto! Visibly affected in the right ankle, Cristiano is not doing well at all!

Moreover, he had to be replaced in the 76th minute of play by his teammate Paulo Dybala… Suffering from a small ankle distortion, he then joined his national team and then the Portuguese medical team.

Fans are extremely worried awaiting the verdict of his injury! Hoping it’s not too serious, we wish him a good recovery!



