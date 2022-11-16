Cristiano Ronaldo Gives an Answer to The “garbage” Media And Former Teammates Who Constantly “Lie” About Him

Manchester United goalkeeper Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to the media for their constant “lies” and biased coverage of his activities.

In the first part of his full 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo did not resist, even harassed some of his former teammates, including Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

Morgan asked Ronaldo about his thoughts on the media and whether he was following what was being written and said about him.

The 37-year-old man replied in the negative, saying that he is not a big fan of the press because of their unfounded attacks on his charismatic personality and his family.

He told Morgan: “The press all over the world, even the Portuguese press, criticizes me a lot, I think it’s envy.”

“I don’t like to read, because 90% lie, it’s bullshit, they lie all the time, they try to upset me.”

He bizarrely added that his personality may be the reason that the media will become a target: “I am charismatic. You have to be charismatic, looking good helps too. I’m a fruit that people want to bite off. Strawberries!”

Ronaldo also enjoyed his presence on social media and the fact that he became the most popular person in the world on Instagram.

The five-time Golden Ball winner indicated that he enjoys bad moments and difficult periods in order to identify his real friends and those who support him.

It was a reference to Rooney and Neville. As originally reported, he expressed alarm at being the target of criticism from Rooney, with whom he entered into a deadly partnership more than a decade ago.

He said that Rooney’s denunciation of him was unexpected, because one day he came to his house to pick up Cristiano Jr. so that he would go to play at his house with his children.

He ended by saying that he didn’t care about those he didn’t like, branding them as an uninteresting component in his path.