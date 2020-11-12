Cristiano Ronaldo gets congratulations from Buffon!

Gianluigi Buffon fan of Cristiano Ronaldo! The Italian goalkeeper sends his congratulations to the Portuguese striker … Class.

When a legend doubts another, this is what it gives. Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo seems set to become the greatest goalscorer in European football history … with the support of Gianluigi Buffon!

Because the Italian world champion goalkeeper sends all his strength to CR7. It must also be said that the two play together at Juventus Turin … But this time, the Portuguese needs support. It is indeed at 746!

746 professional career goals, or a monumental total that now puts him in fifth place among the greatest scorers in history. Cristiano Ronaldo thus receives Ferenc Puskas. But it can still go further!

So that’s why CR7 seemed disappointed not to score more against Andorra… despite the 7-0 victory for the Portuguese! He wanted to overtake the Hungarian to become the only fifth.

But Gianluigi Buffon pushes him in this direction! On his Insta account, the former PSG goalkeeper posts a nice hug photo with Cristiano Ronaldo… And he even adds a nice caption.

CRISTIANO RONALDO: THE NICE WORDS OF GIANLUIGI BUFFON

The goalkeeper congratulates the attacker. “Huge CR7issime! Well done for this achievement, my friend, because 746 goal is a huge total! You joined Puskas, but now you’re going to look for Pelé! ”

Because the legend of Brazil, Pelé, has scored more than 1000 career goals… A little joke, but which still gives Cristiano Ronaldo new goals. There are indeed records to be broken!

Thus, he can tackle Josef Bican, record in Europe. A striker from Austria in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s, he scored 805 goals … CR7 still needs 60 goals to reach him. But he seems capable of it!

It will still take at least two seasons to get there … So we can expect Cristiano Ronaldo to hold on, even at 37, to make football history a little more!



