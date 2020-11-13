Cristiano Ronaldo: Georgina Rodríguez Instagram’da!

Georgina Rodríguez has once again won over her fans on Instagram! Check out the photos of Cristiano Ronaldo’s sweetheart.

With each appearance on the Web, Georgina Rodríguez causes a sensation. The one who shares the life of Cristiano Ronaldo reveals 2 new pictures and is then unanimous among his many fans!

Very active on social networks, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sweetheart is the delight of his subscribers. And for good reason !

Each day, she then feeds her various accounts with photos, each one more sublime than the other. With it, Internet users have no time to be bored!

They therefore follow the development of its business with great attention, in search of new nuggets. And for once, they are very numerous!

As a result, Georgina Rodríguez has nearly 22 million subscribers on Instagram, her favorite platform. Just that !

And to the delight of its very large audience, 2 new exclusive photos are available. They are wonderful !

The one who shares the life of Cristiano Ronaldo has not finished talking about her.

GEORGINA RODRÍGUEZ: THE DARLING OF CRISTIANO RONALDO TAKES THE POSITION!

Earlier today, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife fed her Instagram feed with new unseen photos. And his fans rejoice!

On the first, the star of social networks appears on a sublime leather sofa, in a magnificent mesh outfit. The outfit rocks!

On the second, she then strikes a pose in a very simple little black top and then seduces the Canvas with her fiery gaze. Internet users then validate unanimously!

Seduced, the latter then reacted en masse to their idol’s post. It’s one more card for Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner.

We let you admire!



