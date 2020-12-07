Cristiano Ronaldo Free Fire collaboration confirmed

Cristiano Ronaldo teams up with Garena to participate in Operation Chrono. The Portuguese crack will be a playable character; more data on December 13.

Garena and Cristiano Ronaldo team up to offer a special collaboration in Free Fire, the F2P battle royale on iOS and Android. The Portuguese crack will be part of Operation Chrono as a playable character. Within the game the first images appear as part of their universe.

At the head of the news you can see the trailer that accompanies the announcement. CR7 hangs up his boots in the virtual world to survive against the other Free Fire players. What data have officially transpired? Very few. Beyond the rumors about his abilities, we know that the company summons us to next December 13 to learn more about his presence.

As soon as the game starts, the Juventus of Turin leader appears riding one of the motorcycles of the title, dressed in the leather suit that will characterize him. In this way, he will join other celebrities who are already part of the cast of the game, such as actor Hrithik Roshan and music producer DJ KSHMR.

For its part, it is not Cristiano Ronaldo’s first foray into promotional material for a video game. Since 2019 he has been part of the main faces of Pro Evolution Soccer, the football simulator developed by Konami. We recently saw him along with Rashford, Messi and Davies as the main stars of the free version of PES 2021 Lite, the free version of this year’s installment.

Stay tuned to MeriStation for new ways to take advantage of Free Fire content. Beyond our usual weekly schedule, in this link we show you the different official ways to get free diamonds, the currency of the game. And it is that Garena’s title is constantly updated with new, unpublished playable elements. You can download it at no additional cost on iOS and Android devices, either smartphones or tablets.



