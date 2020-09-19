Cristiano Ronaldo equals an impressive record

With his double against Sweden in the Nations League, Cristiano Ronaldo caught up with Cuauhtémoc Blanco in a record that the Mexican had alone: ​​that of scoring in 11 editions of international tournaments.

The Portuguese star has so far scored in 4 different competitions: The Eurocup, where he scored in the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 editions; He has also done it in World Cups, scoring in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018; He did the same in the Confederations Cup 2017 and has also done it in the Nations League for two consecutive years, in 2019 and this 2020.

Cuauhtémoc owned this brand only until a few days ago, after scoring in the Gold Cup in its 1996, 1998 and 2007 editions; in the Copa América 1997, 1999 and 2007; in the Confederations Cup of 1997 and 1999 and in the World Cups of France 98, Korea-Japan 2002 and South Africa 2010.

Multisports was the medium that was responsible for revealing this news that few had taken into account, thus reliving the fury that the Mexican fans had for Cuauhtémoc Blanco in his moments of maximum glory with the Aztec team.



