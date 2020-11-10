Cristiano Ronaldo: Deschamps shows up among the best!

At the microphone of Téléfoot, Didier Deschamps praised a future opponent of the France team in the League of Nations: Cristiano Ronaldo

On Saturday November 14, football fans will stand in front of their screens. Indeed, the French team face Portugal in the framework of the League of Nations. Didier Deschamps’ men will have a hard time facing high level players. Fortunately for them, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be present.

In fact, the five-fold Ballon d’Or was injured during the last Serie A meeting, after recovering from Covid-19. Bad for good for the Blues, who of course feared playing against one of the best players in the world.

Because yes, at more than 30 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo remains, without doubt, the best player on the planet. Having won almost everything in all the championships in which he has played, only the World Cup is missing from his list.

Perhaps within a few years, CR7 will finally be able to fill its trophy window. In the meantime, he will support his teammates who can qualify for the rest of the League of Nations.

Even if he’s not playing, Cristiano Ronaldo can still smile when he hears DD’s sweet words to him.

DIDIER DESCHAMPS ADMIRE CRISTIANO RONALDO

Indeed, the coach of the France team gave an interview to Téléfoot a few days ago. Although he has many great players in his squad, the former Blues captain remains in admiration of the Portuguese’s talent.

Deschamps, commenting on Cristiano Ronaldo: “I have a lot of respect for CR7. What he has been able to achieve over the years ranks him among the very best. ”

Few players are entitled to such compliments. Well when they come from a legend like DD, it can only be nice. We still hope that CR7 will recover from his injury quickly so that he will continue to make us dream with the ball in his foot.

In the meantime, we will be pushing the French to take over Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates.



