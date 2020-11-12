Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Princess Alana’s birthday!

On the Web, Cristiano Ronaldo does not hesitate to display his happiness alongside his children. He wishes Alana a happy birthday!

To the delight of his millions of fans, Cristiano Ronaldo has just posted an unpublished photo of his daughter Alana. The Juve striker celebrates his 3 years on Insta!

With more than 240 million subscribers on Insta, Cristiano Ronaldo then emerges as the most popular star of the platform.

Yes, you did hear it. The very famous football player from Portugal is a huge success!

Thus, his many fans admire him and therefore do not hesitate to let him know. They then follow his adventures en masse through the social network.

And yet, there is plenty to do! Every day, Cristiano Ronaldo then feeds his account with exclusive content. His audience is delighted!

Today the Juve striker celebrated his daughter Alana’s 3th birthday with an adorable photo.

CRISTIANO RONALDO: ALANA CELEBRATES ITS 3 YEARS!

Very close to his many children, Cristiano Ronaldo therefore does not hesitate to appear alongside them on social networks.

Close-knit, the little family thus lives on a small cloud and does not intend to descend anytime soon. Internet users love their pictures!

Not long ago, Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled a brand new unpublished photo. The football legend celebrates the 3 years of his daughter Alana!

The little fellow thus appears all smiles, with some of his gifts in his arms. It is chewable! Fans of the soccer player still can’t get over it.

“Thank you for coming into our lives and filling them with light with your smiles. Happy birthday my princess Alana. Your daddy who loves you “.



