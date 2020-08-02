Cristiano Ronaldo buys Bugatti Centodieci

The 35-year-old star football player Cristiano Ronaldo, who reached the championship with the Juventus he wore his shirt this year, gave himself a Bugatti Centodieci worth 8.5 million pounds to celebrate the championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the living legends of football history, reached a new championship with Juventus, who wore his jersey this season. Portuguese football player, who is one of the best football players, is also a big magazine figure besides what he does on the field. So much so that every action the player makes is almost an event.

The famous football player, who managed to stay on the agenda at all times with his wealth, expensive expenses and his private life, came to the agenda with the sports car he bought this time. According to those quoted, the star name gave him a Bugatti Centodieci worth 8.5 million pounds in honor of Juventus’s 9 consecutive championships in Serie A, Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his interest in luxury cars:

Cristiano Ronaldo, who admires luxury cars and is known to have many super cars in his garage such as Ferrari 599 GTO, Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren MP4 12C, cracks enemies by sharing photos of his cars from time to time with his 233 million followers.

The Juventus football player, who is said to have paid 11 million euros for the Bugatti La Voiture Noire model, which was produced only one last year, will have the new Centodieci vehicle at the end of the year. Only 10 cars will be produced in the world, attracting attention with their features as much as their price.

The monster vehicle, which comes with an 8-liter W16 engine under the hood, can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers in just 2.4 seconds. The 1,600 horsepower vehicle is also considered as one of the fastest sports cars in the world, with a top speed of 380 km / h.

The 35-year-old Portuguese star purchased a 5.5 million-pound luxury yacht last June. It is said that there are 5 different luxury cabins and 6 specially decorated bathrooms in this 88-foot yacht.



