Cristiano Ronaldo breaks records with an NFT trading card

Sorare, an NFT token company, has announced that the Juventus footballer’s letter has been sold for nearly $ 300,000.

Among rumors about the possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid, the Juventus footballer has once again been the protagonist, although this time it has nothing to do with his professional future or with his football skills. As announced by Sorare in a tweet, the collectible card of the Portuguese star was sold for $ 289,920, which is more than 240,000 euros in exchange.

This company specializes in non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs. These are cryptographic assets with a unique identification code, which is why it stands out for its status as a collectible item. As confirmed by CriptoNoticias, the article has been acquired by a user who operates under the pseudonym Camemberg and who also obtained the unique letter from the French coach Zinedine Zidane.

Reasons to buy a letter

The buyer, meanwhile, has stated that “99% of people probably think it’s stupid to spend on something you can’t touch.” However, Camemberg does not see it solely as a collectible, but as a way to “get rewards”. According to the user, “adolescents spend more than seven hours a day in front of a screen”, so it seems natural “that the younger generations want to collect things online”.

Camemberg recalled that his childhood collected cards from traditional players. According to him he maintains, Sorare’s letters take his hobby to another level, as he can buy or sell the material to anyone anywhere in the world whenever he wishes. As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he has defined him as a “football legend forever”. He discards that he bought the letter to speculate, since for this member of the Sorare community “Christian is priceless.”

As we published in Diario AS, Zinedine Zidane opened the doors to the return of the crack to the merengue club: “Yes, maybe. We know Cristiano, the person he is and what he did here, but he is a Juventus player. I did what he owed him, we’ll see what will happen in the future. Training him was lucky, it’s impressive. ”For the moment, Juventus has denied this possibility.