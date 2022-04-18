Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of his newborn son

The couple of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced that their son from their newborn twins passed away, and their daughter was born healthy.

The joint statement of Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez is as follows:

“Unfortunately we lost our son. We are very sad. The greatest pain a mother and a father can go through. The birth of our daughter gives us a little bit of strength to live right now. Baby, we will always love you”

How many children does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Ronaldo, who became a father for the first time in 2010, has 4 children, 2 girls and 2 boys. 3 of Ronaldo’s 4 children were born to a surrogate mother. Having his first child, Cristiano Ronaldo JR., in his arms, Ronaldo raised his son in Madrid with his mother and family. Ronaldo, who has a daughter named Alana Martina from his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in 2017, gave birth to twins from a surrogate mother in the same year. The identity of the mothers of the twins, Eva and Mateo, was never learned.

Ronaldo announced on October 28, 2021 that he would have twins with Georgina Rodriguez by posting.