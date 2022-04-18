Cristiano Ronaldo announced the bitter news! He shared the devastating news…

Portuguese world-class star Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that his newborn children have died. In the painful news he announced in his Instagram post, he shared that one of his newborn twins had passed away.

“We have lost our newborn son. This is the biggest pain a parent can go through. The birth of our daughter gives us a little strength, hope and happiness right now… Dear son, you are our angel. I love you.”

Ronaldo announced that he will have twins with Georgina Rodriguez, posting on October 28, 2021.