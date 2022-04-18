Cristiano Ronaldo announced that one of his twin children died after partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who were expecting twins, announced the death of one of their newborn children.

“It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that our boy has passed away,” the 36—year-old athlete wrote on Instagram on Monday, April 18, in a statement signed by him and the 27-year-old athlete. model. “This is the biggest pain that parents can experience. Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with hope and happiness.”

The message continued: “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert help and support. We are all devastated by this loss and ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby, you’re our angel. We will always love you.”

The couple did not disclose their daughter’s name and date of birth.

In October 2021, Ronaldo announced that Rodriguez was pregnant. “I am glad to announce that we are expecting twins,” the professional footballer wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you. #blessed.”

Two months later, the couple used pink and blue balloons filled with confetti to show the gender of their future guests. “Where life begins and love never ends. #blessed,” the then pregnant star captioned the Instagram video from December 2021.

The footage showed the couple’s 4-year—old daughter Alana, as well as Ronaldo’s three other children – son Cristiano Jr., 11 years old, and twins Mateo and Eva, 4 years old.

The Portuguese native welcomed Mateo and Eva through a surrogate mother and did not share Cristiano Jr.’s motherhood, having previously told Jonathan Ross that he “never” would.

“People assume that I was with this or that girl, or I had a surrogate mother,” the Manchester United player explained in November 2015. “When Cristiano grows up, I will always tell him the truth, because he deserves it, because he is my son, but I’m not going to tell because people want me to tell.”

Two years later, Ronaldo explained Hola! The magazine says that after becoming a pope, he “softened”.

“Fatherhood taught me a love I didn’t even know existed,” he said in November 2017. — It… gave me a new perspective on what is really important in life. To be honest, seeing my family grow up is the greatest privilege I’ve ever had. I’m enjoying every second of it.”

The previous month, the athlete told the Player’s Tribune that fatherhood gave his career successes “a completely different feeling,” explaining: “That’s why my time in Madrid was special. Yes, I was a football player, but also a father. … There are so many emotions going on at the same time that you can’t describe this feeling in words.”

Ronaldo has been dating Rodriguez since 2016, having met the native of Argentina at the Gucci store where she worked as a salesman. Ronaldo previously dated Irina Shayk from 2010 to 2015.

“We can confirm that Irina Shayk has severed her five-year relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. Any negative rumors regarding Irina and the Ronaldo family are completely false and did not cause a breakup.”