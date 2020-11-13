Cristiano Ronaldo: Anecdote that Rami is classy!

During the Top of the Foot program, Adil Rami made several confidences about Cristiano Ronaldo. He also told an anecdote!

Adil Rami said: “Lionel Messi, on the pitch it felt like we couldn’t do anything. We can’t defend, he always has the right pass. It’s a gift. But where Cristiano Ronaldo impresses me is at the level of work “.

Adil Rami also added: “The first time I saw Cristiano Ronaldo was when I left the town hall of Fréjus. And that I arrived in Lille. They were playing the Champions League at the time. I saw it “.

The young man also revealed, “And I was like ‘this one is thick!’ Some time later, I met him in La Liga… a machine. After the match, we went to eat together with the family ”.

ADIL RAMI TELLS A FUNNY ANECDOTE WITH CRISTIANO RONALDO

Adil Rami continued, “They asked me ‘So Cristiano Ronaldo?’ I told them I was shocked at how hard he is. Not a fart of fat! The first games, I was a little stressed “.

The athlete also explained, “Unai Emery told me not to give him a yard to jump. To be well on my feet. And have a blanket. because when he knocks, it’s Olive and Tom. ”

The footballer added: “With all the Messi and Ronaldo shirts I have, I can also buy myself a villa in Los Angeles. The 1st time, I’m going to see Ronaldo. He readily agrees to give me his jersey. We play again, I ask him for more and he gives it back to me … ”

He said, “And, super respectful, he gets mine every time. Later, we play against Real and we win. I ask him for his jersey during the match. He laughs and asks me how many I have, but he accepts. ”

Finally, the man also concluded, “In the end, I’m not going to ask him. I see him come into the locker room super pissed off. We meet, he calls me. He also comes towards me, takes off his jersey, waits for me to give him mine and wishes me good luck. High class” .



