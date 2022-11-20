Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Have Teamed Up For Louis Vuitton’s First Joint Promotion.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have taken part in their first joint promotion for luxury clothing giant Louis Vuitton. The photo shared by both football aces attracted a lot of attention.

For more than a decade, the two stars have been at odds over who is the real GOAT in football (the greatest of all time).

No player has managed to lift the World Cup trophy. Qatar 2022 could be a decisive moment in history when one star surpasses another.

At the moment, the duo has swapped their cleats for chess pieces neatly assembled on a Louis Vuitton suitcase (via The Daily Mail).

The creation of the iconic photo was allegedly inspired by the meeting of the 3rd round between chess grandmasters Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamaru.

The match between Carlsen and Nakamaru ended in a draw.

A draw is unlikely to be something easy, even in a battle of wits.

Moreover, only one winner can be crowned at the World Cup.

Ronaldo shared an image of the paid partnership on his Instagram account, captioning it: “Winning is a state of mind.” A long tradition of making chests, photographed by @annieleibovitz for @louisvuitton.”

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Consequently, this post put an end to the fierce struggle between rival fans of Ronaldo and Messi. The world was celebrating, recognizing the momentous event captured in the iconic photograph. Collectively, subscribers perceived a useful moment when it was not Ronaldo or Messi who were separated, but Ronaldo and Messi.

Louis Vuitton has used football royalties before. Famous photographer Annie Leibovitz captured football heroes Pele, Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane for Louis Vuitton in 2010.

Behind-the-scenes footage of the two titans showed a pleasant atmosphere on the set. Each decorated attacker touted his favorite Louis Vuitton suitcase.

Ronaldo and Messi are both preparing for the World Cup. The 35-year-old Argentine played against the UAE in Argentina’s friendly match before the World Cup. However, his 37-year-old rival from Portugal did not participate in the friendly match of the Portuguese national team with Nigeria. Despite arriving in Doha on Friday, Ronaldo missed the warm-up due to stomach problems.

The last dance

Regardless of whether Ronaldo or Messi is your goat, it is impossible to deny the influence of either of them on this era of football. They are without a doubt the most decorated talents of this generation, with 12 Golden Balls between them and a trophy room to rival the trophy cabinet of any top team.

Messi is ahead of Ronaldo by two Golden Balls, and Ronaldo has more European cups.

None of them had much pleasure from winning the World Cup… yet.

Winning the World Cup may end the goat controversy, but until then the world can enjoy the fact that we shared the opportunity to watch two of football’s most outstanding talents play what could be their last World Cup.

The world will cross its fingers as the globe waits and hopes to see Ronaldo and Messi face off in a battle of the greats reminiscent of the La Liga duels.