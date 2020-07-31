Cristiano Ronaldo and Florian Thauvin partnership

Thauvin is back on the pitch with his Marseille club. Under contract with OM until 2021, Florian Thauvin still has an uncertain future.

The French international, at 27, made two appearances in Ligue 1 during the 2019-2020 season. A rather special season since the coronavirus has put everything on hold.

But on top of that, Thauvin’s season has been marred by injury. The world champion has nevertheless indicated his intention to stay at OM this summer.

However, these leaders might want to sell it on this transfer window. And so not to extend his contract.

CRISTIANO RONALDO AND THAUVIN PARTNERS?

Thauvin is therefore very closely watched in the friendly matches. Also by big Italian clubs!

Including that of Cristiano Ronaldo: Juve! Some groups are also ready to draw offers between 15 and 20 million euros.

So some media already imagine Thauvin and Cristiano Ronaldo partners! In any case, nothing is certain at the moment.

It remains to be seen what OM thinks. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is under contract with Juve until 2022.

He is therefore not too concerned with this transfer window. However, the Portuguese player wanted to give advice to his club.

So he recommended that Juve improve their defense. Cristiano Ronaldo then recommends recruiting the young Kalidou Koulibaly.

Very interesting ! He would be a very good recruit for the club.

Indeed, he has the reputation of being the best defender of the Italian Serie A. But to have it, Juve will have to face the two English clubs Manchester City and United.

Without forgetting the PSG! Indeed the Parisian club is also interested in him.

Thauvin or Koulibaly at Juve? Why not !

In short, very good surprises remain to come in this transfer window. To be continued!



