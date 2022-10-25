Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Ten Hag will hold talks about the decisive match today

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Carrington this morning, where talks with manager Eric Ten Hag were on the agenda.

Ronaldo arrived at the club’s training complex with the rest of the first-team players, for the first time since his absence from the squad at the weekend.

As reported in the Manchester Evening News, Ronaldo wants to understand what awaits him at the club in the future, after Ten Hag reprimanded him for refusing to come on as a substitute in the match against Tottenham.

Ten Hag is believed to be working to bring Ronaldo back into the team as he believes the 37-year-old has yet to play his part this season.

However, the Portuguese superstar will have to come to terms with his role on the side and assure Ten Haga that such acts of irritability will not happen again.

Ten Hag was steadfast in his punishment with Ronaldo, who was on thin ice after committing a similar violation in pre-season when he left Old Trafford early against Rayo Vallecano.

Ronaldo was not the only player who left early in this case, but Ten Hag was adamant that such behavior is unacceptable in the future, and vowed to crack down hard on repeat offenders.

Ronaldo has been training outside the main team since he refused to take the field last Wednesday and left the team ahead of schedule.

The incident added fuel to the fire of Ronaldo, who made it clear that he was unhappy with his current role in the Ten Haga team after he failed to achieve a move from Manchester in the summer.

Ronaldo has started in just two league matches this season, with most of his matches coming in the Europa League — a competition he is so desperate to get away from.

If negotiations are successful today, Ronaldo is expected to be available for selection for United’s next match at home with Sheriff Tiraspol in Europe on Thursday.

Ronaldo’s future beyond it is not so clear. It is widely known that he will not initiate a one-year extension of his contract in the summer, but since the relationship between the club and the player is rapidly deteriorating, the decision to break off relations in the January window may suit all parties.