Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Release Date Confirmed

The release date of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion has been announced. Square Enix announced the remaster earlier this year at a Square Enix event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7, along with the sequel to the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It was announced that the beloved Final Fantasy 7 prequel for PSP will receive a remaster with improved visual effects and a new voice acting.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 was first released for the PSP in Japan in September 2007. The game follows Zack Fair, Cloud Strife’s mentor from Final Fantasy 7, as the paramilitary group SOLDIER tasked him with tracking down the missing agent Genesis Rhapsodos. He meets many characters from the main game, such as Sephiroth and Aeris, providing context for many of the events taking place in Final Fantasy 7 and its offshoots. The game was directed by the host of Final Fantasy 15, Hajime Tabata, and the character designer was the original director of Final Fantasy 7, Tetsuya Nomura.

After receiving an ambiguous “Winter 2022” release window, Square Enix announced the full release date of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. The announcement was made during today’s Nintendo Direct. It became known that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will debut on the Nintendo Switch on December 13, 2022. The game will also be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. This will be the first time it will be available on platforms other than PlayStation, as well as on home consoles.

The remaster of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 goes beyond the usual remastering from Square Enix, including a redesigned voice acting from the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, redesigned visual effects so that they also better match the remake, and a completely redesigned combat system. The original Crisis Core was criticized at launch for using a combat system based on rotating slots, because of which the actions were very random. The remake will still integrate the slots system, however, it will also feature more fighting like the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Considering that many players will get acquainted with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 for the first time, as well as the popularity of the 2020 remake, it is quite logical that so much work has been done to bring the game into line with today’s standards and implement many elements from the remake. . Oddly enough, Square Enix has already confirmed that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will not add any new plot elements to the game, which means that there will be no big connections with the world of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The game is likely to do a good job of attracting fans to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is scheduled to launch in the winter of 2023.

