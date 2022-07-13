Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion differs Buster’s Sword from the original PSP game

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is an improved remaster for a new generation of PCs and consoles, but it retains the key qualities of the original PlayStation Portable game. However, it seems that Square Enix has changed one notable aspect of the PSP game in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. This change dates back to the original Final Fantasy 7 and subsequent Final Fantasy 7 Remake games.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion explores the story of Zack Fair from Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 with significant improvements. For example, the combat system of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion has been changed, and the graphics of the game are very similar to the latest games of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series. Square Enix has confirmed that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion remains true to the original PSP game and will not introduce new plot elements. Nevertheless, improvements and gameplay changes are aimed at bringing a new experience to the events leading up to the original Final Fantasy 7.

One of the changes made to Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is related to the iconic Buster sword that Zack gets on his journey. Reddit user u/Dawnwind121990 points out the change made between the PSP game and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, with an image comparing both Buster Swords. Buster’s sword Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 has an ornate gold hilt with a brown handle. In the trailer for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Buster’s sword is now identical to the sword from the original Final Fantasy 7 and the remake series.

Buster’s golden Sword was created by a craftsman for Angil Hughley and serves as a family coat of arms in memory of his late father. As part of the events of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7, Angel entrusts the sword to Zack as a symbol of his dreams and honor. Buster Zack’s sword serves the same purpose when it is eventually handed over to Cloud.

Zack Fair and Buster’s Sword are key elements of the Final Fantasy 7 universe, related to Cloud Strife’s memories and his role in history. Many Reddit users in the community welcome Buster Sword’s change to Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, as it is a factor that binds Zack and Cloud together. The industrial design of Buster’s sword is an iconic, recognizable symbol of Final Fantasy 7 and the Final Fantasy franchise as a whole.

Additional potential changes, with the exception of the plot, may appear with the release of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. Until then, rumors about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Zack Fair remain unchecked as fans look forward to Square Enix’s new Final Fantasy 7 games.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is out this winter for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.