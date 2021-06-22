Cringe or monkey? Generation Z Says What He Finds Shameful About Millennials

Generation Z: If you have a Twitter account, you may have seen some discussions about the term “cringe” rolling through the threads. One of the issues raised was the differences between the Y and Z generations. But after all, what does cringe mean?

The word has become increasingly common among teenagers on the social network, but it has no literal translation. Still, it can be interpreted as something of the “shame of others” or the famous slang “march”. That is, it is used for situations that we consider shameful for other people.

Millennials vs Generation Z

Briefly, millennials are those born between 1980 and 1994, and Generation Z includes people born from 1995 onwards. But you might ask: what’s the real difference between the two?

According to some users on Twitter, we can separate the groups by noticing their “cringe” attitudes. For example, do you still talk to your friends on the phone, make notes on paper, or keep bread out of the fridge? I’m sorry to inform you, but it can already be considered a cringe – or, as it’s more commonly known, a shamed person outside the group.

After a user asked on Twitter what Generation Z finds the most shameful among millenniums, the discussion went viral on the social network. The tweet already has almost 10,000 responses and 35,000 likes.