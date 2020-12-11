Crimson Desert Shines With 4K Trailer

The open world action game Pearl Abyss will be released worldwide in winter 2021. New video of the play, coming to consoles and PC.

Pearl Abyss has presented a new 4K trailer of its next video game, Crimson Desert, during the awards gala of The Game Awards 2020. The video, which shows us new playable sequences of the work, also advances the release date of its ambitious project: winter 2021 on both consoles and PC.

Aiming to revolutionize the world of open-world action and adventure, Crimson Desert combines single player narrative elements with online multiplayer features. As its creators explain, the title is based on the continent of Pywel, “a world devastated by war with many different territories, cities, cultures and religions. Pywel is a land full of confusion with many areas, factions and regions struggling for control.

Winter 2021 release on consoles and PC

In addition, depending on how we progress, we will be able to make more decisions that will have a direct effect on the development of the story. This 4K preview of Crimson Desert published at The Game Awards 2020 is also a sample of what we can expect at the playable and plot level. The protagonist is Macduff, leader of the band of mercenaries who are fighting to claim his lands. As we see in the video, Macduff tries to meet all the key members of his group of mercenaries with whom he will enter the Pywel continent and overcome all the challenges of him.

After the success of Black Desert, which has more than 40 million players and has raised more than $ 2 billion in revenue in just five years, Crimson Desert is presented as the greatest challenge in the history of Pearl Abyss: more ambition in the playable, in the visual and in the story that is told. Soon we will have more details about the game from the developer; now the last year of development remains.

To find out all the news and information related to The Game Awards 2020, including the award winners, you can access this link.



