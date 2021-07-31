Crimson Desert Has Been Postponed Indefinitely

Crimson Desert: In a message posted on its official Twitter profile, producer Pearl Abyss announced that Crimson Desert had its release date pushed back indefinitely. According to the team, the idea is to use this time to deliver an even richer experience to the community.

“We are working hard on the development of Crimson Desert, which is rapidly evolving into new adventures and exciting experiences. However, we decided that we needed to dedicate ourselves to adding more ideas to provide an even deeper and more enriching experience. Therefore, to create the best experience possible while ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved with the game, we decided to postpone the release of Crimson Desert. We will inform a new date in the future”, says the message.

Crimson Desert will be released in versions for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.