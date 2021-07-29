Crimson Desert, from the makers of Black Desert, is delayed indefinitely

Crimson Desert: Pearl Abyss says it is adding new ideas to the formula that deepen the base experience. We will know more about Crimson Desert in the future. Crimson Desert will not arrive on schedule. Pearl Abyss has confirmed that their new work is delayed indefinitely, which clashes head-on with their first forecast: winter 2021. The company alludes that they need to “spend more time adding new ideas” to create “a much deeper game. and enriching ”.

Release

“Since the unveiling of the Crimson Desert gameplay trailer last year, the feedback we have received from the community has been a great encouragement to our team. We want to thank you for the support and enthusiasm you have shown in our exhibition ”, the company begins. “We are currently hard at work developing the Crimson Desert, which is rapidly evolving into new adventures and exciting experiences.”

To do this, the team needs this extra time with which to introduce new elements to the formula that deepen their base experience, while “ensuring the health and safety of all those involved in offering you the game.” “That is why we have decided to delay the release of Crimson Desert. “We will update our plans in the future,” they stress.

The ambitious game from the creators of Black Desert was part of The Game Awards 2020 gala, where we could see extensive footage of what the continent of Pywel will bring us. This playable zone is “a war-torn world with many different territories, cities, cultures and religions. Pywel is a land full of confusion with many areas, factions and regions fighting for control, ”they said. You can see the video at the top of this news.

Narrative elements for a player and the possibilities of multiplayer functions will be added in a project that aims to take the slipstream of the success of Black Desert, which has more than 40 million players and has raised more than 2 billion revenues in just five years.