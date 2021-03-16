Criminal steals $ 5.7 million from cryptocurrency service

An attacker managed to steal the equivalent of $ 5.7 million from Roll, a digital trading company that provides a cryptocurrency creation platform for influencers and celebrities.

According to the company itself, the criminal was able to obtain a private key that guaranteed him access to Roll’s internal wallets. The stolen funds were exchanged at the brokerage Uniswap for Ethereum and the case is already under investigation by the authorities.

As a preventive measure, Roll suspended on Sunday (14) withdrawals of any currency registered in the service while the migration to a new wallet happens. An outsourced audit has already been contracted to study the case and ensure that theft does not happen again. Creators directly affected by the theft will receive the money back thanks to a $ 500,000 fund announced by the company.

About the company

Roll is a startup created in 2019 and focused on creating “social cryptocurrencies” – specific forms of payment for a community or circle of people. Actor Terry Crews, from Everybody Hates Chris, is one of the users of the service and recently launched a cryptocurrency called $ POWER.