Criminal Minds: Why actress AJ Cook left the series and would not return to the reboot

For 14 seasons, AJ Cook graced our television screens on Criminal Minds as Jennifer “JJ” Jareau, media liaison turned criminal profiler for our favorite FBI BAU squad. AJ Cook’s character was an integral part of Criminal Minds, but for exactly one season (minus one additional guest appearance, more on that later), the actress wasn’t on the show and her character wasn’t with the crew. .

2010 was, frankly, a bit of a messy year for Criminal Minds. Along with Cook’s sudden departure announced at the end of Season 5, Paget Brewster, who played Emily Prentiss, endured a series of contract dramas that also jeopardized her place on the show. While time ultimately vindicated both actresses as they returned to the show to end it – AJ Cook with season 7, Brewster much later with season 12 – until the series finale, it’s a bumpy bit of history nonetheless. .

Any diehard Criminal Minds fan will point to the family energy of the BAU crew as what kept them coming back year after year more than the brilliance or brutality of any Killer of the Week. The cast would also agree. Here’s why AJ Cook had her brief exit from Criminal Minds, how she intertwines with her co-star’s departure, and why she finally returned.

There were two purported reasons the actress briefly went her separate ways with Criminal Minds: the traditional “creative differences” model and reported cost cutting. On June 14, 2010, news broke that Cook had been “fired” from Criminal Minds, and the producers had “opted not to retake” her contract for season 6.

At the time, some fans denounced the apparent sexism in question, arguing that executives thought just one woman in the cast of Criminal Minds would be enough, but Cook’s departure came with the assurance that she would be replaced by another actress from the cast. . That turned out to be Rachel Nichols as Ashley Seaver, who only appeared for one season.

Although Brewster also stayed on for that season, the episode count in her final contract was dropped and she did not return for the seventh season. For the next five seasons, the show had something of a revolving door for a third female co-star, eventually landing in Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis starting in season 11. She became a full-time cast member along with the return of Brewster in season 12, until the end of the series.