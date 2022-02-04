Criminal Minds: This is how Paget Brewster reacted to the last thing they said about the reboot

Criminal Minds, the CBS crime series that premiered in September 2005, ran for 15 long seasons and came to an end in February 2020. The series that was considered one of the most seen around the world, it continues to be seen through reruns on many television networks.

A year after its conclusion, rumors of a revival took over the media and social networks, with speculation that the people of Paramount + were in serious talks with some of the original cast members of Criminal Minds, who would return. to reprise their roles alongside a group of new cast members.

And it is that the fans found out that the rumors had become reality, when Paramount + confirmed that 10 episodes would possibly be developed. But, in July of last year, the actress who played Emily Prentiss in Criminal Minds, Paget Brewster, responded to a fan on twitter when she asked what was happening and what the updates were on the reboot. The former star of the series, she told him that the project was practically dead.

Now the good news is that Criminal Minds is still alive. This week, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series host Nicole Clemens assured fans that the revival series isn’t dead, saying they were still developing the reboot of the crime drama, and would share more news soon without revealing when it would premiere.

The truth is that this great news provoked an immediate reaction from Paget Brewster. The Emily Prentiss star took to Twitter to share an article from Deadline about the upcoming series and exclaimed that she has never felt “so good” about being “wrong”. The actress then added:

“When being wrong feels so good… I love it!”

Late in its run, Criminal Minds starred Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney. It had also featured actors like Shemar Moore, Mandy Patinkin and Thomas Gibson. Other big stars have appeared in leading and recurring roles over the years, including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Jane Lynch.