Criminal Minds: They confirm that the CBS drama will return to Paramount Plus

Criminal Minds, is the drama that follows the members of the team of the FBI’s psychological behavioral analysis unit, which premiered in 2005 and remained broadcast through the CBS television network until February 2020, when it reached its end after 15 seasons and after becoming one of the most watched series in the world.

During all this time, the series of criminologists and profilers captured the attention of millions of fans, managing to establish a solid base of viewers who have not stopped with the clamor for a reboot. Since last year, some members of the original cast have been in talks with the people of Paramount +, with the purpose of reaching agreements and analyzing the feasibility of a revival.

However, it was just under a year ago when series star Paget Brewster, responding to a fan on twitter in July 2020 claimed that the project was all but dead. Now, a new update indicates that Criminal Minds is set to return to viewers’ screens in the future.

Tanya Gills, director of programming for ViacomCBS Streaming, told reporters at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Tuesday that they are still working on development on Criminal Minds, and therefore , they have more information to share about it in the not too distant future. She at the same time confirmed that the crime drama is alive and well.

Without a doubt this is some of the best news fans have received so far in 2022, after hopes were dashed following Brewster’s statement. Recall that in February of last year, reports revealed that Paramount + had placed an order, but unfortunately everything fell apart along the way.

Despite coming to an end in 2020, Criminal Minds continues to be one of the most-streamed shows in the US. Fans can only wait for Paramount + to release official information on the cast that will return with the resurgence. So far, it has not been said if it will be a limited series or the continuation of the story with a season 16.