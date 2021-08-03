Criminal Minds: Paget Brewster Says Revival May Not Happen

Criminal Minds:: Last Thursday, 29, Paget Brewster used his Twitter account to talk about the Criminal Minds revival, which is being developed by Paramout+. According to the actress, the production may not come out of the role due to the delay in the development of the show.

Brewster’s statement came after a netizen questioned her about new news about the series. She responded to the fan saying that the project might not happen. “Unfortunately, we think he’s dead. I’ll let you know if there’s any progress, but it seems unlikely. What a bummer,” she said.

Brewster led the cast of the original series and was slated to be present at the revival, which is expected to initially feature 10 episodes. During its 15 seasons, the show was a ratings hit on CBS and its streaming performance still shows good numbers.

News that the series would gain a revival took fans by surprise in February, as the decision was made just a year after the show ended.

Criminal Minds: Paramout+ Denies Paget Brewster’s Allegations About “Cancelling” Revival

After Paget Brewster said on his Twitter account that the Criminal Minds revival might not happen, Paramount+ spoke to TVLine. According to the website, the company’s spokesperson contacted its editorial team and informed that the project is still in progress.

That way, fans of the series can still hope to see their favorite characters in new episodes of the show.

Criminal Minds‘ plot follows a group responsible for the FBI’s Behavior Analysis Unit, which analyzes the profile of several criminals in the country in an attempt to prevent new attacks.

The cast also includes Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid, Andrea Joy Cook as Jennifer Jareau, Kirsten Simone Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Shemar Franklin Moore as Derek Morgan, Joseph Anthony Mantegna as David Rossi, among others.

Stay tuned and don’t miss any news!