Criminal Minds: Mistakes the series couldn’t hide from the most attentive fans

When the famous series Criminal Minds aired for the first time 16 years ago, no one imagined the great success it would achieve and that has been reflected in its 15 seasons, from which a revival was expected that seems to have disappeared almost two years after its cancellation. However, a crime drama based on the work of a team from the FBI’s Behavior Analysis Unit, aroused so much interest that it could not escape public scrutiny on the smallest details and, of course, on its mistakes.

From September 2005 to February 2020, despite the fact that it registered some ups and downs in the popularity indexes, Criminal Minds managed to stay in the taste of the public that today continues to enjoy its repetitions on various transmission platforms, thanks to a leading cast made up of talented actors who have changed over the years and of course their interesting stories focused on difficult cases that they had to solve.

Until the last day of its broadcast with more than 300 episodes, Criminal Minds presented the most important cases about the most wanted psychopaths in the United States. Perhaps that is why only diehard fans remember its first broadcast when the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) team sets out on a mission to capture a Seattle serial killer who kidnapped a new victim, a woman.

On that occasion, the elite team of criminal profiling professionals with Agent Aaron “Hotch” Hotchner (Thomas Gibson) joined by Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore), Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and leader Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin), set out to find the suspect. Although the federal agents proved from the very first episode that they were true geniuses who rarely make mistakes, on the contrary, the editing team made some mistakes that were detected by the most vigilant viewers.

The first episode of Criminal Minds is supposed to have started in Seattle, Washington, with the killer kidnapping a woman by making her get into her car. While the aerial camera shots in the early scenes are definitely from Seattle, the closer ones are not. In fact, the sequence in which the victim gets into the criminal’s car is clearly in Vancouver, because it shows a sign that says “Burrard St.” According to Google Maps, Burrard St. is located in downtown Vancouver.

Also, in the last scenes of the premiere episode of Criminal Minds they also have a geography error. Gideon is supposed to drive in Virginia, where the BAU is based. However, when he stops to fill up gas at a small service station, there is a detail that shows that the recordings actually occurred somewhere in Canada, thanks to the appearance of a sign that has written “No cigarettes allowed for minors age 19 “, the legal age for smoking in that country.