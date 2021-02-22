Criminal Minds: May be in development on Paramount +

Exactly one year after the official ending of the Criminal Minds series was aired on CBS, rumors emerged that streaming Paramount + is starting to articulate itself to develop a miniseries production reboot. Nevertheless, if it has a good reception, the project can be extended.

According to what was found out by the international press, a partnership between CBS Studios and ABC Signature would be signed to get everything off the ground. It is worth remembering that the CBS All Access streaming, belonging to CBS, will be renamed Paramount + from March 4th.

In this way, the platform will combine original content with programs from CBS and closed channels like MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Nickelodeon.

Learn more about the alleged Criminal Minds revival series

Criminal Minds debuted on September 22, 2005, instantly acquiring fans with its agility in presenting and resolving conflicts. However, the last episode, seen on February 19 of last year, ended the production with good ratings and pleased a good part of the viewers.

The purpose of the reboot, according to speculation, is to introduce new characters in tune with the classic cast members. Basically, it would be like the CSI revival series, which is already underway at the station.

Thus, it remains to be seen whether Joe Mantegna, AJ Cook, Matthew Gray Gubler, Kirsten Vangsness and Paget Brewster, as well as Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney will return to their original posts in this new venture.

To date, no official note has been released by CBS. And, as requested by TV Line, representatives from Paramount +, CBS Studios and ABC Signature declined to comment on the rumors.

Let’s wait for news!