Criminal Minds: Joe Mantegna confirms that the entire cast is ready to return

Almost two years have passed since Criminal Minds came to an end in February 2020 on the CBS television network. However, many fans continued to cheer for more episodes of this amazing show, especially when it hit the Netflix platform, where everyone can enjoy all of its seasons. So now, the idea of ​​​​the reboot has been getting stronger, so actor Joe Mantegna has assured.

During a recent interview for Looper, the actor who gave life to the character David Rossi, Joe Mantegna, has revealed some details of what could happen with the show if given a new season by Paramount +, “I think there are more stories than count”, although the actor also confirmed that everything will depend on fans around the world.

“I know we have a huge fan base around the world, and I imagine they’ll appreciate it.”

In the interview Mantegna also gave some details of the favorite members of the cast of Criminal Minds, assuring that each of them would be willing to make a new season of the popular show, especially the last eight members who stayed until the end of it.

“I think everyone, especially the last eight of us that finished the show that last couple of seasons, we’ve all maintained a very strong bond.”

As for the stories that the new season could have, Mantegna assured that a big change is not necessary for the series, because the essence of it could be lost and what has kept all the fans of the world in love with their stories. however, all options are on the table.

Mantegna also revealed that everyone involved in a new season of Criminal Minds is currently making business decisions, which is why the decision to see a new installment of the program has been delayed, so they are just waiting for the opportunity to return to the stage. to show fans that there are still great stories.

According to one of the latest Nielsen television broadcast ratings reports and reports for the month of May 2021, Criminal Minds garnered more than 644 million minutes of viewing by viewers, although Nielsen’s report applies only to the Netflix platform, which means that the numbers are bigger by adding other television networks and different websites authorized to transmit it.