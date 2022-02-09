Criminal Minds: Fans Pick The Best Leader Within The Crime Drama Team

Criminal Minds, the series that followed the team of criminologists, profilers and behavior analysis specialists, premiered in 2005 and came to an end in February 2020 after airing for 15 seasons through the CBS broadcast network. . It was so successful that it has been described as one of the most watched in the world.

The series may have ended two years ago, but fans who have clamored for a reboot are getting a dream come true. Paramount + is currently working on the development of the revival of Criminal Minds, and it is confirmed that it will bring back several of the fan-favorite characters.

It is expected that this year the people of Paramount + reveal good news about the progress of the new series, and offer the details and who of the original cast will finally reprise their roles. There is no doubt that fans are anxiously awaiting news.

And it is that in the face of all this, since Criminal Minds culminated in 2020, fans of the criminal drama have not stopped debating on Reddit about some important aspects of the program, whether they are some of its memorable stories or about several of its characters. In this case, they led to a discussion on the social network about who was the best leader in the defunct CBS program.

Let’s remember that Criminal Minds was a long-running drama, and during its run, fans saw many characters parade, and therefore had to choose between the most important. The list included Agent Aaron Hotch, Agent Jason Gideon, Agent Derek Morgan and Agent Emily Prentiss.

There is no doubt that each of the actors put their whole heart into masterfully portraying their characters. However, the fans had the last word and in the Reddit poll they ended up choosing by a wide margin Agent Hotch as the best leader of the team, who was played by Thomas Gibson until 12.