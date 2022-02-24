Criminal Minds: 4 Famous Actors Who Appeared As Guests On The CBS Drama

Criminal Minds, the drama about criminologists and profilers working in the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit, stayed on viewers’ screens until February 2020 when it ended after 15 seasons. Although the main characters are remembered for the quality of their performances, the roles of some guest stars also remain in the memories of fans.

The series was considered one of the most watched dramas of its genre in the world. Ever since Criminal Minds ended, fans haven’t stopped for a moment to clamor for a reboot. Fortunately, the Paramount + platform is currently working on the development of a revival, which will be carried out by some members of the original cast.

Keep in mind that successful shows like Criminal Minds have a habit of featuring guest stars who are renowned in the entertainment world in their stories. This is probably a way to take advantage of its popularity to boost rating levels. These are the names of some celebrities who made masterful performances in the CBS series.

Jason Alexander

The actor is best known for playing George Constanza for nine seasons on Seinfeld, the hit sitcom that aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998. In the fourth season episode of Criminal Minds, titled “Masterpiece,” brought to life a serial killer who challenged the team of the behavioral analysis unit to find five possible victims before killing them.

Mark Hamill

Famous for playing the well-known aerospace hero Luke Skywalker in the early films of the Star Wars franchise. In Criminal Minds, Hamill played the dangerous killer John “The Replicator” Curtis, who eliminated several victims in the eighth installment of the series, including the head of the behavioral analysis unit, Erin Strauss (Jayne Atkinson).

Luke Perry

The late Riverdale star appeared in a season 4 episode of Criminal Minds as cult leader Benjamin Cyrus, best remembered for keeping polyglot special agent Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) and Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) as hostages.

Will Wheaton

Famous for playing Ensign Wesley Crusher on the hit sci-fi series Star Trek: The Next Generation and himself on the hit CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. In season 4 of Criminal Minds, as a guest during the episode titled “Paradise”, he played a rapist and murderer named Floyd Hansen.