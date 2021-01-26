Crime Scene: trailer about Elisa Lam’s death

On Tuesday (26), Netflix released the official trailer for the documentary series about the mysterious death of Elisa Lam. The production was named Crime Scene: Mystery and Death at Hotel Cecil and should reach the catalog of the platform. streaming in February this year.

The case of Elisa Lam

For those who do not remember or are unaware of the case, Elisa Lam was a 21-year-old young Canadian student who was found dead in a cistern at Hotel Cecil in 2013. The woman’s body showed no sign of violence, nor did presence of alcohol or drugs in the blood.

The mystery of the event, however, goes beyond that and also focuses on the videos that circulated before they found the woman’s body. In the images, it is possible to see an upset Elisa and acting as if she is running away from something or someone. Something that has not been clear until today.

The young woman’s body was found only because the hotel’s guests complained that the water tasted strange.

Watch the trailer:

The Crime Scene documentary on Netflix

The Crime Scene series will have four episodes and will seek to investigate what actually happened to the young Elisa Lam. The production will feature interviews with Hotel Cecil employees and guests from the location, in addition to people who were directly involved in the investigation of the case.

As can be seen in the trailer, the hotel already has a very dark reputation in its history due to the several deaths that have already occurred there. One of the interviewees even says in the video that Hotel Cecil was known as a place where serial killers went to relax.

The series has the direction and genius of Joe Berlinger, who was nominated for an Oscar and is an Emmy winner. Crime Scene: Mystery and Death at Hotel Cecil will be available on Netflix from February 10th.