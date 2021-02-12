Crime Scene: Mystery and Death at the Cecil Hotel

Netflix’s new documentary, Crime Scene: Mystery and Death at Hotel Cecil, explores the strange case of Elisa Lam, the 21-year-old Canadian who disappeared in January 2013 while staying at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles.

The case has gained a lot of recognition on the internet, fueling several different theories from strange images from security cameras that were released by the Los Angeles police.

Two weeks after her disappearance, Elisa’s body was found in the hotel’s water tank after complaints from guests about the color of the water.

Filmmaker Joe Berlinger, who produced the acclaimed documentary Talking to a Serial Killer: Ted Bundy, returns to streaming with a new case in the four-episode documentary series.

The production features new interviews with police officers who worked on the case, the manager of Hotel Cecil, guests of the time, LA historians, and Internet users obsessed with the case.

The Cecil Hotel

The infamous hotel is located on Skid Row, a region with an abundance of drugs, crime, poverty and homeless people. In short, a bad old reputation.

Many murders and suicides have already taken place there. In addition, the serial killer known as “The Night Stalker”, Richard Ramirez, stayed at the hotel while committing his atrocities around Los Angeles. Others even believe that the place is haunted.

Parts of the hotel have been renamed to the name Stay On Main, which has its separate entrance. Despite this, Cecil still houses long-time residents and welcomes guests.