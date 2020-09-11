Cresselia in Pokémon GO: tips and best Pokémon to defeat

We review as a guide how to face the Legendary Pokémon in its return to the title of iOS and Android only for a few days. Better counters.

The return of Cresselia to the Raids is one of the great novelties of the raids for this month of September, where the Mega Evolutions have captured all the eyes throughout the game. But Sinnoh’s beautiful Legendary Pokémon is back from September 10 to September 18. Here we tell you how to beat it and a few tips to keep in mind.

Schedules – Dates of Cresselia in Pokémon GO

Cresselia will be seen in Level 5 raids from September 10 at 10:00 PM to September 18 at 10:00 PM (CEST). That day will proceed to the rotation with Articuno, while on September 25 Zapdos will be seen in the raids until October 1. All three of them may appear shiny / variocolor.

It is not easy to kill Cresselia (Psychic type) unless you are, at least, four people with a high level. It is a missed opportunity to spend a pass without guarantees.

We are talking about a creature with more than 33,000 CP, but if we prepare well we can finish it without spending 180 seconds. We realize that making a counter team based on Legendary Pokémon is asking too much for some Trainers, so we are going to advise a wide variety of options.



