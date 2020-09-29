Creepy version assures that Avril Lavigne was replaced

A strange theory that circulated on the internet claimed that the singer Avril Lavigne would have been replaced by another person after losing her life

One of the conspiracy theories that undoubtedly would have caught everyone’s attention and aroused curiosity was the strange version that points out that the singer Avril Lavigne was not the same one we all know and would have been replaced after losing her life.

The version was conceived on the internet, where several versions agreed that the singer Avril Lavigne would have been replaced by Melissa Vandella, this after the interpreter of “Complicated” would have supposedly “left this world”, after “taking her own life”, as the supposed rumor dictated.

This controversy came to life in 2003 and strongly surrounded the 32-year-old singer, the same one who conquered the top of music in 2002.

However, the supposed version indicates that the famous woman lost her life in 2003, so that her success did not decline since she generated a great fortune, so according to what they point out, she would have been replaced by a double, a girl who corresponds to the name by Melissa Vandella.

Given this, many have described it as one of the many rumors that circulate on the internet, while others have come to doubt being more interested in searching on the subject since the girl kept a surprising similarity with the Canadian artist, so much so that they could seem sisters twins.

To this is added some physical changes that Lavigne has undergone over the years, where she went from being a rebellious girl with a pop punk style, and punk rock, to a blonde with pink highlights.

A website on the internet would have been one of those that endorsed this version.

According to the Slang.fm medium, an Internet page “Avril Esta Morta” stated that at “some point in 2003 between the albums Let Go (2002) and Under My Skin in (2004) the singer would have taken her own life, so that the replacement with the actress Melissa would have been a titanic task “.

However, in 2018 the same artist would have addressed the issue and clarified the supposed and fateful end.

Some people think that I’m not the real me, which is weird! Why would they believe it? ”He declared in an interview with the Australian radio station KIIS 106.5.

Likewise, the newspaper The Independent took up a statement from the artist in another of the interviews where in a transmission on Facebook last year, one of the users took up the issue and questioned it, to which she replied somewhat annoyed:

No, I’m not mu3rt @. I’m here. I think it’s very silly for anyone to believe it. But yes, it is a great rumor ”, she clarified.

On the other hand, the artist had a pause in her career after facing a condition in which her life would be at risk in 2014

The Canadian artist was a victim of “Lyme”, a very strong condition from which several people have suffered, including famous artists, including Justin Bieber, Mexican singer Thalía, Richard Gere, Alec Baldwin, actress Jamie Lynn Syngler, among others. stars.

It’s been five years since I released my last album. I spent the last few years at home sick, battling this Lyme condition. Those were the worst years of my life while going through physical and emotional battles. I was able to turn that fight into music that I am very proud of, “Avril explained to her fans on her website.

The singer was infected by an insect and contracted this disease, as it is known this is caused by a bacteria. This is often called “Borrelia Burgdorferi” and is spread to humans through the bite of an infected tick.

It can be suspected of its presence in the body after presenting symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, stiff neck and fatigue, however, not all people could present the physical signs but they could carry it in the body.



