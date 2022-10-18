Creed 3 Trailer Gives Michael B. Jordan a Very Personal Antagonist

And he goes behind the camera for the first time!

The Transformation of the vintage Rocky franchise into the Story of Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) took two films and seven years, but the series “Creed” now belongs entirely to Jordan both in front of the camera and behind it. The upcoming boxing drama “Creed 3” marks the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan, a difficult task for the talent to maintain the physical shape in which he must remain in order to play an elite boxer, show a decent performance, and also extinguish all fires that may appear on the set during production. Judging by the first trailer for Creed 3, Jordan did a great job surrounding himself with talents… including franchise newcomer Jonathan Majors, who played Adonis’ rival and childhood friend. Watch the trailer above and find out what awaits us.

Adonis Creed fought for the best part of two films to break out from under the shadow of his father, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). In his first film, Adonis had to decide whether he wanted to accept his father’s legacy, and in the sequel, he faced the son of the man who killed Apollo, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Now free to be himself, Adonis is confronted by a man who was an integral part of his childhood, but who went to prison for a crime in which Adonis could have participated.

Jonathan Majors, best known for playing Kang the Conqueror in several upcoming Marvel films, enters the Creed 3 arena as Damian, a former friend who holds a grudge against Adonis. Damian seems to have been a boxing prodigy. But he spent most of his adult life in prison, watching Adonis earn the living Damian thought he deserved. When Majors barks to Jordan that he’s coming for everything, we believe it, staging a battle of wills that can tear both men and their families apart.

Michael B. Jordan really looks like he has adopted visual techniques from talented directors, whom he has been watching for many years. During an interview with CinemaBlend related to the launch of the Creed 3 trailer, Jordan said:

I think meditation was very important to me. Just talking to a lot of directors who have been through this before really gave me an idea of what the experience should be like without going through it myself. So I relied on these conversations and this advice. I just finished working with Denzel (Washington) right before this project. So I had the wisdom and support that was there. So it really helped me a lot during the preparation. So I think mentally, for me, just do it day after day, but at the same time always plan 10 steps ahead. Anything you can do at the moment to feel better, you know what I mean? And help to cope, as well as prepare for the coming day and the coming weeks. That’s what you kind of did.

In a few months, we’ll be able to see if it all paid off. At least the physical fitness that Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors applied to the preparation for the boxing game, which worked very well, as these two look massive in early promotional materials. Majors says there is a narrative motivation to achieve this level of physique. If he says so. I think he just MIGHT look like that, so why not do it. Meanwhile, Creed 3 is preparing to open on March 3, 2023. Will you check it out?