Creed 3 Rescheduled for 2023 as Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial Fight is Postponed

The next part of the Rocky franchise, Creed 3, has been postponed to March 2023, which means that fans will have to wait a little to see the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan, now without Sylvester Stallone.

Work on Creed 3 began in early 2022, shortly before Amazon acquired MGM, the studio that has always worked on Rocky films, and filming is said to have been completed in April. In addition to Jordan playing the main character, the film also shows Tessa Thompson returning as his on-screen partner, and Florian Munteanu reprising his role as Victor Drago’s rival, but Adonis’ new rival will actually be Kang the Conqueror himself, as Jonathan Majors has also joined the cast in the form of a heavyweight champion.

However, “Majors” will first appear in theaters as Kang, not as boxer Anderson Dam, as “Creed 3” was moved to March 3, 2022 from the original release date of November 23 of this year. While no specific reason was given to justify the delay, Creed won’t have to compete with major blockbusters like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar 2,” or, to a lesser extent, “Pinocchio” and “Matilda.” All these films are planned to be released with a difference of only a couple of weeks, which previously caused a slight coincidence with the previous date of the premiere of Creed 3.

While many will be paying attention to how Jordan handled the film as a rookie director, screenwriting duties have also shifted to new hands. Zach Bailin and Keenan Coogler will replace Brother One and Sylvester Stallone. The situation is different in the production department, as Stallone will continue to receive production credits along with Irwin Wrinker, the same man whom the Italian stud recently criticized on social media due to the fact that the actor feels cheated of his intellectual property rights as the creator of Rocky. .

It’s possible that the delay in Creed 3 is due to post-production, as the new release in March 2023 will still see it released just two weeks after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania, exactly the same timeframe before Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. . For Rocky fans, this will be the first movie in the Rocky universe without Stallone, although the actor himself believes that his story is complete.

As for other Rocky news, a new spin-off based on Rocky’s Soviet rival Ivan Drago is also in development, which means that there will be a lot of boxing drama on Amazon Prime Video in the near future.

“Creed 3” will be released in theaters on March 3, 2022.